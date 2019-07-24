BGC Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETBGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP)BGCPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (-43.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $546.65M (-43.1% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BGCP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
