World Wrestling Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (-85.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $271.21M (-3.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WWE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.