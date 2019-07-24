Yamana Gold Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $448.19M (+3.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AUY has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.