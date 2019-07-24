GAIN Capital Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

GAIN Capital Holdings (NYSE:GCAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (-170.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.33M (-12.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GCAP has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.