Celanese's 'surprisingly durable' results prompt upgrade at J.P. Morgan

Celanese (CE +1.5%) is higher after J.P. Morgan upgrades shares to Overweight from Neutral with a $120 price target, raised from $102, as analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas says the company's operating performance has proven to be "surprisingly durable."
Zekauskas believes CE is a strong free cash flow generator and thinks its free cash flow yield is likely to be ~7% of its share price for 2019 and 2020; the company also is exploring various structural routes to create shareholder value, the analyst says.
On the other hand, Baird analyst Ghansham Panjabi says CE was clearly challenged by broad-based end market weakness during Q2, particularly in its Engineered Materials segment volumes, but he maintains his Outperform rating and $125 price target on the stock.
CE shares have climbed 7% since reporting better than expected Q2 earnings following Monday's close.
CE's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish and its Quant Rating is Neutral.
