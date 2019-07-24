Old Dominion Freight Line Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.12 (+6.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ODFL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 8 downward.

