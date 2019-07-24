Precision Drilling Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.09 (+43.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$346.66M (+4.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.