EBay starts warehouse program for merchants

EBay (EBAY -0.2% ) says it expects to launch a new cost-effective fulfillment service called Managed Delivery next year in the U.S.

The company says the initiative will enable sellers with high-volume inventory to meet rising consumer expectations while reducing cost and complexity by allowing sellers to store inventory closer to buyers in strategically located warehouses across the country.

EBay will power the Managed Delivery experience through a global technology platform and third-party partners will run the operations.

About 40% to 50% of items on eBay will qualify for the program.

