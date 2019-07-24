Nokia Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is €0.03 (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, NOK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward.

