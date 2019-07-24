ABB begins strategic review of power conversion unit

ABB (ABB -0.4% ) says it has initiated a review of its Integrated Direct Current Power business, part of interim CEO Peter Voser's overhaul of underperforming businesses that generate $3B of revenue.

ABB says a sale is one of the options for the DC power business, which makes power converters for the telecom industry.

Voser's first major move to revive the company came earlier this month when it said it would pay as much as $470M to hand over its loss-making solar inverter business to Italy's FIMER.