Universal Health Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.50 (+1.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.81B (+4.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward.