Banc of California Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.48M (-9.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BANC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.