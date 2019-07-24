BJ's Restaurants Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.74 (-6.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $300.35M (+4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BJRI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 7 downward.