Standard Motor Products Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Jul. 24, 2019 5:30 PM ETStandard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP)SMPBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $302.46M (+5.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SMP has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.