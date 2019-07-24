Cypress Semiconductor Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $530.96M (-14.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward.