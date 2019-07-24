Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.13 (+28.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward.