Republic Services Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+5.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (+4.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, RSG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.