Columbia Sportswear Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-81.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $507.16M (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, COLM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.