Southern Copper moves higher after in-line Q2 earnings
Jul. 24, 2019 3:03 PM ETSouthern Copper Corporation (SCCO)SCCOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Southern Copper (SCCO +1%) earlier reported Q2 earnings of $0.52, in-line with analyst consensus, on revenue of $1.82B, which slipped 1% Y/Y amid lower copper and silver prices.
- SCCO says its copper production rose 16.5% Y/Y to 256.3K tons, citing a 67% rise in output at the Toquepala mine in Peru and an 11% increase at the Buenavista mine in Mexico.
- The company questions the motivation behind the Mexican environment regulator's suspension of its Guaymas sulfuric acid terminal, saying the relevant documents were in order.
- Mexican regulator Profepa said SCCO failed to produce the required environmental impact licenses for the facility, but the company says the permits are not required as the terminal has been in operation since 1979, prior to the applicable 1988 environmental law.
- SCCO reiterates it will delay construction of the Tia Maria copper project until it establishes common ground in coordination with the Mexican government for dialogue with neighboring communities to address concerns.