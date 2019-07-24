A number of lodging REITs are advancing in the two days since the pending sale of Condor Hospitality (CDOR +0.1%) to NexPoint Hospitality Trust was announced on Monday.
Showing significant moves today are RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +1.3%), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB +1.1%), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT +1%), and Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT +2.1%).
Ashford Hospitality also highlighted by SA contributor Richard Lejeune as a potential acquisition target.
He makes the case that even without a buyout, the REIT's history of insider buying and share repurchases could be a catalyst for the AHT to trade higher.