A number of lodging REITs are advancing in the two days since the pending sale of Condor Hospitality (CDOR +0.1% ) to NexPoint Hospitality Trust was announced on Monday.

Showing significant moves today are RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ +1.3% ), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB +1.1% ), Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT +1% ), and Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT +2.1% ).

Ashford Hospitality also highlighted by SA contributor Richard Lejeune as a potential acquisition target.

He makes the case that even without a buyout, the REIT's history of insider buying and share repurchases could be a catalyst for the AHT to trade higher.