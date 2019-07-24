Vivo profits halved, but beat in Q2

Telefonica Brasil (VIV +0.7% ) edged expectations with its Q2 profit despite it falling by more than half.

Net recurring profits dropped 55% to 1.42B reais (about $376.3M) amid net operating revenues that rose just 0.4% from the prior year, to 10.87B reais.

Mobile revenues rose 2.3% to 6.97B reais; of that, net handset revenues were particularly strong, rising nearly 32T to 631M reais.

Fixed revenues, meanwhile, dipped 2.8% to 3.9B reais.

EBITDA dropped 27%, to 3.79B reais.

The company says it plans to boost revenues by raising prices in the second half. "We're very optimistic about the country and the mobile business in the second half of the year," says CEO Christian Gebara. "We have been working on our inventory and we expect to compete with retailers."