Steel Dynamics downgraded at BAML on 'surprisingly weak' long shipments

Steel Dynamics (STLD +0.1% ) is little changed even after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $34 price target, with analyst Timna Tanners citing Q2 earnings that missed consensus and came in on the low end of guidance, as shipments "were surprisingly weak in long products."

Tanners also is cautious about the near-term outlook for North American steel, a concern shared by BMO Capital's David Gagliano, but he maintains his Outperform rating on STLD and raises his price target to $40, as he sees some recent improvement in the company's underlying fundamentals.

STLD's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.