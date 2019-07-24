National CineMedia launches high-end advertiser effort

Movie theater ad firm National CineMedia (NCMI +2.3% ) is making a push for high-end advertisers with the launch of LuxeNet, a subset portfolio of its movie theater roster focused on key high-income areas.

LuxeNet represents 130 premium theaters in particular U.S. cities that feature options including luxury seating, dine-in and bar options.

Overall, NCM reaches some 750M moviegoers a year across more than 1,700 theaters, and their patrons have an average household income of $85,400, nearly $20,000 more than that of average prime-time TV viewers.

“There are a lot of high-end brands that look for high-end audiences. We wanted to create something specifically for them,” says Chief Revenue Officer Scott Felenstein.