Charter submitted bid for Sprint/T-Mobile assets - Reuters

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) submitted a proposal to buy telecom assets divested in the $26.5B merger deal of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) -- but didn't hear back from DOJ, Reuters reports.

The agency instead went with a plan that would place those assets in the hands of Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), allowing the merger to proceed, according to reports.

The DOJ is expected to sign off on all the associated deals as soon as tomorrow. But the report of snubbing Charter could give ammo to critics of the merger.