AGNC Q2 hurt by MBS repo funding rates, amortization expense

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) posts Q2 net spread and dollar roll income per common share, excluding estimated "catch-up" premium amortization cost, of 49 cents vs. 52 cents in Q1.

Includes 4 cents per share of dollar roll income associated with the company's $11.9B average net long position in forward purchases and sales of Agency mortgage-backed securities in the "to-be-announced" market.

Elevated MBS repo funding rates and increased amortization expense resulting from higher projected lifetime prepayment speeds adversely impacted earnings, said CFO Peter Federico.

"Looking ahead, we expect these headwinds to abate gradually as repo funding levels ultimately reprice to the new short-term rate outlook and the prepayment protection embedded in our asset portfolio mitigates the impact of further increases in prepayment speeds," Federico added.

Tangible net book value per common share of $16.58 at June 30, 2019, down 3.8% from $17.23 at March 31, 2019.

-0.9% economic return on tangible common equity for the quarter.

$104.4B investment portfolio as of June 30, 2019 is comprised of $91.6B Agency MBS, $11.2B TBA mortgage position, and $1.7B credit risk transfer and non-Agency securities.

