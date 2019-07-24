Las Vegas Sands -7% after Macau results fall short

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) trades lower after missing estimates with its Macau business during Q2.

Net income was up 64% to $1.1B during the quarter as a a $556M gain from the sale of Sands Bethlehem factored in. Consolidated EBITDA rose 3.3% to $1.27B.

The Sands China business recorded revenue growth of 1.4% to $2.14B vs. $2.15B consensus and property EBITDA of $765M vs. $788M consensus.

Las Vegas properties generated revenue of $466M vs. $433M consensus.

CEO Sheldon Adelson: "We remain enthusiastic about our future growth opportunities in Asia, which will be enhanced through the introduction of our Four Seasons Tower Suites Macao later this year, the Londoner Macao throughout 2020 and 2021 and the expansion of Marina Bay Sands in Singapore thereafter. We are also aggressively pursuing additional development opportunities in new markets, including in Osaka, Japan. Finally, we remain deeply committed to maintaining our industry-leading financial strength while continuing to return capital to shareholders."

Shares of LVS are down 6.85% in AH trading to $60.50.

