Facebook +3.2% with another beat on earnings, revenues

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is up 3.2% postmarket after beating expectations yet again with its Q2 earnings, driven by sharp gains in ad revenues.

Earnings per share would have risen if not for an additional $2B legal expense tied to the company's FTC settlement; as reported, it dropped 48% to $0.91. Adjusted EPS of $1.99 beat expectations.

Revenues rose 28% to $16.9B, and operating income as reported fell 21% to $4.63B. Operating margin dropped to 27% from 44% (again, incorporating the legal expense).

Mobile ad revenue rose to 94% of all ad revenue, up from 91% a year ago.

Daily active users rose 8% Y/Y to 1.59B for June. Monthly active users also rose 8%, to 2.41B. Facebook estimates that 2.1B now use one of the service "family" (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp or Messenger) every day on average, and more than 2.7B use one of the family each month.

Liquidity was at $48.6B at quarter's end.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

