Oil reverses sharply despite big drop in U.S. crude inventories

Crude oil settled sharply lower, as support from a big storm-induced drop in U.S. crude inventories faded and traders turned their attention back to concerns about weaker energy demand.

U.S. September WTI settled -1.6% to $55.88/bbl after prices had climbed as much as 1.5% after the Energy Information Administration reported a sixth straight weekly decline in U.S. supplies and the biggest slump in production in nearly two years; Brent closed -1% to $63.18/bbl, also surrendering early gains.

"Hurricane Barry has shaken up the data for a second week, with lower production and stymied imports leading to a nearly 11M-barrel draw," says ClipperData's director of commodity research Matt Smith, adding crude inventories are "now down 40M barrels from their 2019 peak after six consecutive weekly declines."

Additionally, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait reportedly have discussed resuming oil production in jointly operated fields in the Saudi-Kuwaiti Neutral Zone.

