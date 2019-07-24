Cerner reports mixed Q2, outlook

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) -0.1% reports mixed Q2 results that beat EPS estimates but missed on revenue. The Q3 outlook has in-line revenue of $1.405-1.455B (consensus: $1.43B) and downside EPS of $0.65-0.67 (consensus: $0.68).

The reiterated in-line FY19 view has revenue of $5.65-5.85B (consensus: $5.74B) and EPS of $2.64-2.72 (consensus: $2.67).

Q2 bookings came in at the higher end of the company's guidance at $1.43B.

The operating cash flow totaled $206.8M and the FCF was a negative $22.2M.

Press release.

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.