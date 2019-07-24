Gemphire to combine with NeuroBo in reverse merger

Gemphire Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GEMP) and privately held NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals have agreed to merge. The combined company will do business as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and will trade under the ticker "NRBO."

After the reverse merger, NeuroBo shareholders will own 95.94% of the new firm while Gemphire shareholders will own 4.06%.

Gemphire shareholders of record will receive non-transferable contingent value rights (CVRs) to receive 80% of the net proceeds received for 15 years after the merger from any deals entered into during the 10-year period after the merger involving the sale or license of gemcabene (with certain deductions).

Its primary focus will be developing NeuroBo's line-up of clinical-stage candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Lead drug is NB-01, in-licensed from South Korea's Dong-A ST, for the potential treatment of diabetic neuropathic pain.

Today, Gemphire out-licensed the rights to gemcabene in China to Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for an upfront payment of $2.5M, future milestones and royalties on net sales.

The companies will host a conference call tomorrow, July 25, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the tie-up.