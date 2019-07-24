Washington Prime to sell more outparcels to FCPT for $37.8M

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) agrees to sell 20 additional outparcels to Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) for a combined purchase price of $37.8M.

This pricing reflects a mid-six percent capitalization rate on in-place net operating income.

Anticipate closing on several of the outparcels in 2019, with the majority of the 20 additional outparcels expected to close in 2020.

These outparcels are separate from the previously announced restaurant outparcel sales to FCPT that Washington Prime announced in September 2017. Out of the $70M of those sales, $20M are remaining and expected to close in 2019.