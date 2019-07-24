Ford -3% after light profit forecast

Ford (NYSE:F) delivered EBIT of $1.7B in North America in Q2 to fall just short of last year's mark of $1.8B. Europe EBIT improved from negative territory to $53M. The EBIT loss in China narrowed to $155M.

Ford says it continues to target improvement in its 2019 adjusted free cash flow, led by the automotive business. Looking ahead, Ford sees full-year EBIT of $7.07 to $7.5B vs. $7.08B consensus and full-year EPS of $1.20 to $1.35 vs. $1.39 consensus.

"Midway through this key year of action, we are pleased with the progress we are making toward creating a more dynamic and profitable business," says Ford CEO Jim Hackett.

Shares of Ford are down 2.80% in AH trading to $10.05.

Previously: Ford Motor EPS misses by $0.03, beats on automotive revenue (July 24)