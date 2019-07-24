ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) slides 5% despite Q2 beats with subscription revenue that grew 36% Y/Y to $797.6M. Subscription billings were up 34% to $827.8M.

Q2 had 39 transactions with over $1M in net new ACV and 766 total customers with over $1M in net new ACV, up 33% Y/Y.

The Q3 outlook has subscription revenues of $836-841M and subscription billings from $857-862M with 23% operating margin.

The FY19 view expects subscription revenues of $3.289-3.299B, subscription billings of $3.804-3.814B, 21% operating margin, 86% gross profit, and 28% FCF.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with webcast here.

Press release.