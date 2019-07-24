Semiconductor strength pushes S&P, Nasdaq to record highs

  • Stocks turned in a mixed showing, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rising to new record closing highs as a rally in semiconductor stocks sparked by strong quarterly results from Texas Instruments outweighed concerns over the Justice Department's announced probe into "market-leading online platforms."
  • Other companies including UPS and AT&T also enjoyed heady gains from upbeat Q2 results, but the Dow was dragged into the red, weighed by weak earnings reports from industrial bellwethers Boeing and Caterpillar.
  • Boeing and CAT aside, "earnings have been quite good," says Ed Keon, chief investment strategist at QMA. "It's no surprise that they have beaten estimates... it's clearly been a tailwind for stock prices."
  • The S&P 500 communication services (+0.9%) and financials (+0.9%) sectors topped today's leaderboard, with chip stocks rallying 3.1% to boost its YTD gain to a whopping 40%, while consumer staples (-0.6%) lagged.
  • U.S. Treasury prices rose, sending the two-year yield down a basis point to 1.82% and the 10-year yield 2 bps lower to 2.05%; WTI crude oil slid 1.6% to $55.88/bbl.
