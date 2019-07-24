PayPal cuts 2019 revenue forecast; shares slide 6.6%

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) slumps 6.6% in after-hours trading after its Q3 revenue guidance of $4.33B-$4.38B falls short of the $4.45B consensus.

Sees Q3 adjusted EPS of 69 cents-71 cents vs. average analyst estimate of 69 cents.

FY2019 guidance: Cuts revenue range to $17.6B-$17.8B from its previous range of $17.85B-$18.10B; compares with consensus estimate of $17.98B.

Boosts 2019 adjusted EPS outlook to $3.12-$3.17 from prior range of $2.94-$3.01; consensus estimate of $3.12.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 86 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 83 cents; vs. 58 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 net revenue of $4.31B fell short of $4.33B consensus estimate; rose 12% Y/Y.

Q2 total payment volume of $172.4B increased 24% Y/Y.

Venmo processed $24B of TPV in Q2, up 70%

Operating margin of 16.4% vs. 14.8% a year ago.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

Previously: PayPal EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 24)