Xilinx -5.7% after downside revenue view
Jul. 24, 2019 4:41 PM ET
- Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) drops 5.7% following Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but met on revenue with mixed Q2 guidance.
- Q1 North American revenue was up 3% Y/Y, Asia-Pacific grew 24%, and Europe gained 16%.
- Capex was up 12% Y/Y to $29M.
- The Q2 view has revenue of $800-850M (consensus: $854.94M) and EPS of $0.84 to $1.01 (consensus: $0.90). Note that the guidance does include the impact from the U.S. actions against a Chinese client , but doesn't include the impact of the Solarflare acquisition expected to close in the quarter.
- Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
