Xilinx -5.7% after downside revenue view

  • Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNXdrops 5.7% following Q1 results that beat EPS estimates but met on revenue with mixed Q2 guidance.
  • Q1 North American revenue was up 3% Y/Y, Asia-Pacific grew 24%, and Europe gained 16%.
  • Capex was up 12% Y/Y to $29M.
  • The Q2 view has revenue of $800-850M (consensus: $854.94M) and EPS of $0.84 to $1.01 (consensus: $0.90). Note that the guidance does include the impact from the U.S. actions against a Chinese client , but doesn't include the impact of the Solarflare acquisition expected to close in the quarter.
  • Earnings call starts at 5 PM ET with a webcast here.
  • Press release.
