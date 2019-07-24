Bristol-Myers' Opdivo + Yervoy combo shows mixed results in first-line lung cancer study; shares down 4% after hours

Results from Part 1a of the Phase 3 CheckMate-227 study evaluating Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) combo therapy of Opdivo (nivolumab) + low-dose Yervoy (ipilimumab) versus chemo in first-line PD-L1-positive (at least 1%) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) met the co-primary endpoint of a statistically significantly improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to chemo.

No new safety signals were observed.

Part 2 of CheckMate-227 failed to demonstrate a statistically valid effect on OS versus chemo in non-squamous NSCLC patients.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.