O'Reilly -2% after earnings disappoint

Jul. 24, 2019 4:45 PM ETO'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)ORLYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) dips after missing estimates with its Q2 report.
  • Along with falling short on revenue and EPS, O'Reilly came in light in comparables sales (+3.4% vs +4.6% consensus) and gross margin (52.8% vs. 52.9% consensus). Management says unseasonably cool and rainy weather held back traffic and caused delays in new store openings.
  • O'Reilly expects full-year revenue of $10.0B to $10.3B vs. $10.13B consensus.
  • ORLY -1.63% AH to $390.00.
