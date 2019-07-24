Northern Oil and Gas touts robust ground game acquisition strategy

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) says it has committed to or closed on ~40 "Ground Game" acquisitions in Q2 and early Q3 totaling 6,325 net acres, which it expects will process ~2K boe/day in 2020 with additional long-term development potential on the leasehold.

NOG estimates Q2 production totaled 34.9K boe/day (80.5% oil), near the middle of its guidance range despite curtailments that cut output by 2.8K boe/day in Q1 and 2.5K boe/day in Q2.

NOG says it expects similar levels of curtailment to persist through Q3 and likely well into Q4, longer than previously anticipated, but forecasts a strong completion schedule, Ground Game additions and the closing of the VEN Bakken acquisition to drive sequential growth in H2 2019 and into 2020.

NOG says Williston Basin growth has been constrained in H1 due to infrastructure bottlenecks, primarily associated with gas gathering and processing infrastructure, which have cut the company's production levels and led to higher per unit operating costs.