Tesla -8% after sharp profit miss
Jul. 24, 2019
- Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) says it delivered 95,356 vehicles in Q2 and produced 87,048 vehicles. Model 3 deliveries during Q2 were 77,634 units.
- Non-GAAP automotive margin ex-ZEV credits came in at 18.9% in Q2 vs. 20.2% in Q1 and 20.6% a year ago. Tesla says Model S and Model X gross margin were impacted by pricing actions on vehicles with the prior powertrain version. Inventory of those vehicles has decreased materially into Q3.
- The EV automaker generated $614M in free cash flow and ended the quarter with $5.0B in cash
- On production: "The production rate of Model 3 continued to improve gradually throughout the quarter, breaking a monthly record in May and then again in June. All manufacturing equipment in Fremont has demonstrated capability of a 7,000 Model 3 vehicles per week run rate, which we continue to work to increase. We aim to produce 10,000 total vehicles of all models per week by the end of 2019. We are working to increase our deliveries sequentially and annually, with some expected fluctuations from seasonality. This is consistent with our previous guidance of 360,000 to 400,000 vehicle deliveries this year."
- Looking ahead, Tesla says it's on track to launch Gigafactory Shanghai by end of 2019 and Model Y by fall of 2020. Capex spending of $1.5B to $2.0B is anticipated for 2019.
- Shares of Tesla are down 7.77% in AH trading to $244.50.
