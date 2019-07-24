Citrix -4.7% after misses, FY revenue cut

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) -4.7% after its Q2 misses came with downside Q3 guidance and a cut to the FY revenue view.

The Q3 outlook has revenue of $700-720M (consensus: $761.7M) and EPS of $1.15-1.30 (consensus: $1.54).

FY19 revenue guidance drops from $3.08-3.09B to $2.97-3.01B (consensus: $3.09B). The company expects EPS from $5.35 to $5.60 (consensus: $5.99).

Q2 revenue breakdown: Deferred and unbilled, $1.94B; Subscription, $110M (+0.2% Y/Y); Product and license, $192M (nearly flat).

The Q2 adjusted operating margin was 27% versus last year's 30.2%.

New COO: CTXS appoints Mark Schmitz as EVP and COO from his role as SVP, Business Operations.

