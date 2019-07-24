F5 Networks -1.1% as Q3 beat holds light profit guidance

Jul. 24, 2019 5:09 PM ETF5, Inc. (FFIV)FFIVBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) has dipped 1.1% after topping consensus with its fiscal Q3 results but offering downside profit guidance for the current quarter.
  • Revenues grew nearly 4% to $563.4M, driven by software solutions revenues that nearly doubled thanks in part to added revenue from Nginx.
  • Adjusted net income was near flat, at $151.5M, though EPS rose $0.04 from last year to $2.52.
  • Revenue breakout: Products, $248.9M (up 4.2%); Services, $314.5M (up 3.7%).
  • Total software solutions revenue grew 91%.
  • For Q4, it's guiding to revenue of $577M-$587M (vs. consensus for $582.7M) and EPS of $2.53-$2.56, below expectations for $2.64.
  • Previously: F5 Networks EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Jul. 24 2019)
  • Press release
