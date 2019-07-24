REGENXBIO teams up with Neurimmune in neurodegenerative diseases

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) inks an agreement with Swiss biotech Neurimmune AG to jointly develop and commercialize novel AAV gene therapies using NAV vectors to deliver human antibodies against targets associated with chronic neurodegenerative disorders, with an initial focus on tauopathies (aggregation of tau protein in the brain).

The parties will be jointly responsible for the design and development of vectorized antibody therapies and will equally share global development costs. After an initial research phase, and on a target-specific basis, each company will have the option to continue as a co-development and co-commercialization partner or receive a phase-based global royalty in lieu of further development outlays.

Specific financial details are not disclosed.