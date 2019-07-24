CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) cuts guidance for 2019 FFO per share of $5.07-$5.13 from the $5.21-$5.31 it expected in its Q1 earnings release.

Cites elevated churn in three markets, previously identified market softness in northern Virginia for scale and hyperleasing, and elevated legal costs for the reduced guidance.

Now sees annual rental churn rate to 9%-11% vs. prior range of 7%-9%.

CoreSite slips 0.9% in after-hours trading.

Q2 FFO per share of $1.27, missing consensus of $1.28, rose from $1.25 in Q1 and fell from $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on July 25 at 12:00 PM ET.

