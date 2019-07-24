TechnipFMC says Q2 inbound orders hit record $11.2B; H1 backlog up 75%

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) +2.3% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues and raises full-year revenue guidance for its Subsea segment.

FTI says total company backlog has climbed more than 75% since year-end 2018 to $25.8B, and Q2 saw record inbound orders of $11.2B, including a new record of $8.1B in the Onshore/Offshore segment, driven by the Arctic LNG 2 award; H1 orders in Subsea have exceeded full-year 2018 levels, with inbound of $2.6B.

Q2 revenues jumped 24% Y/Y at the Subsea unit to $1.51B, 12% at Onshore/Offshore to $1.5B and 5% in Surface Technologies to $420M.

For the full year, FTI forecasts Subsea revenues of $5.6B-$5.8B, up from prior guidance of $5.4B-$5.7B, revenues in the Onshore/Offshore segment of $6B-$6.3B, and $1.6B-$1.7B revenues in Surface Technology; it also increases EBITDA margin guidance for Onshore/Offshore to at least 16.5% from at least 14%.