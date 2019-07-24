Equifax Q2 beats, Q3 EPS guidance trails

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) sees Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.41-$1.46, less than the $1.51 consensus estimate.

Sees Q3 revenue of $865M-$880M compared with the average analyst estimate of $866.4M.

For the full year, Equifax expects adjusted EPS toward the low end of $5.57-$5.77 vs. consensus of $5.64; and revenue above the midpoint of $3.425B-$3.525B vs. consensus of $3.47B.

Q2 adjusted EPS of $1.41 beats the consensus estimate of $1.36 and declines from $1.56 in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 revenue of $880.0M exceeded the average analyst estimate of $873.7M and increased from $876.9M in the year-ago quarter.

USIS revenue rose 2% Y/Y to $332.7M; operating margin of 35.4% vs. 38.9% a year ago.

Online Information Solutions revenue of $246.1M rose 10% Y/Y.

Mortgage Solutions revenue of $35.6M fell 22% Y/Y.

Financial Market Services revenue of $51.0M fell 7%% Y/Y.

Conference call on July 25 at 8:30 AM ET.

