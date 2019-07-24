Washington Prime enters $98.9M sale, leaseback pact

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) enters a sale and leaseback agreement for four malls, under which an affiliate of Perennial Investments & Advisors, an institutional fee investor, will acquire a fee interest in the land at the properties for ~$98.9M.

Concurrently, Washington Prime Group will enter a new 99-year master ground lease for a leasehold interest in the land at the properties.

WPG, however, will continue to own a fee interest in the improvements through the term of the master ground lease and will continue to manage, lease, and develop the properties.

The master ground lease includes fixed annual payments to the ground lessor and contains annual rent escalators over the term and also includes an option for WPG to repurchase the fee interst in the land at a fixed price in year 30 of the master ground lease.

The properties, which represent an aggregate 3.9M square feet of retail space, are: Edison Mall in Fort Myers, FL; Great Lakes Mall n Mentor, OH; Irving Mall in Irving, TX; and Jefferson Valley Mall in Yorktown Heights, NY.

