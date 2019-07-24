California revises Aliso nat gas storage withdrawal rules to ease volatility

California utility regulators have changed the rules governing when Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SoCalGas can withdraw natural gas from its Aliso Canyon storage facility in an attempt to improve energy reliability and minimize price volatility in southern California.

Under the new withdrawal protocol, which took effect yesterday, the California Public Utilities Commission says SoCalGas can pull gas out of Aliso if the amount of fuel in the region's pipelines is low, Aliso is more than 70% full during February or March, or the amount of gas in two of the utility's other storage fields is low.

Under the previous withdrawal protocol, the state allowed SoCalGas to use Aliso as an "asset of last resort" only after other alternatives were exhausted to avoid curtailments of electric load.

Reduced availability of Aliso since the 2015-16 leak at the facility coupled with limitations on several pipelines has caused tight gas supplies in southern California, resulting in gas curtailments to power generators and higher power and gas prices for consumers.