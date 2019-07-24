Armour Residential Q2 economic return -1.0%

Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Q2 core income, including drop income of 63 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 58 cents.

-1.0% total economic return, representing dividends plus change in stockholders' equity per common share.

Book value at July 23, 2019 estimated to be $20.71 per common share, on a GAAP basis, up ~1% since Q2 end.

At June 30, 2019, the company had $14.4B portfolio of securities, including $0.8 billion of Credit Risk and Non-Agency Securities; $7.6B notional amount of interest rate swaps; $595.4M of liquidity in cash and unpledged securities.

Conference call on July 25 at 8:00 AM ET.

Previously: ARMOUR Residential REIT EPS beats by $0.05, misses on net interest income (July 24)