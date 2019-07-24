Knowles +2% as Q2 beats on top, bottom lines

Knowles (NYSE:KN) is up 2% after hours following a beat on top and bottom lines in its Q2 earnings.

Revenues rose nearly 9%, thanks to “higher than expected sales of microphones to the Ear and IoT markets, and continued robust demand for high performance capacitors and mmWave RF filters," says CEO Jeffrey Niew.

Gross profit rose 5% to $78.1M, and non-GAAP EPS rose 22%.

“In Audio, macro trends around better acoustic performance and edge processing remain positive and are enabling us to increase our content per device," Niew says. "In Precision Devices, sales reached record levels for the sixth consecutive quarter as we continue to deliver strong revenue and earnings growth, both organically and through tuck in acquisitions."

Cash and equivalents came to $53.6M, down from $73.5M as of Dec. 31.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $225M-$245M (vs. consensus for $241.2M) gross profit margin (non-GAAP) of 39-42%, and EPS of $0.35-$0.41 (vs. consensus for $0.37).

Previously: Knowles EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Jul. 24 2019)

Press release